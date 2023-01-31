Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) went down by -12.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s stock price has collected -18.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :TSHA) Right Now?

TSHA currently public float of 37.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSHA was 853.85K shares.

TSHA’s Market Performance

TSHA stocks went down by -18.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.62% and a quarterly performance of -9.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.36% for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.99% for TSHA stocks with a simple moving average of -48.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSHA reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for TSHA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSHA, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

TSHA Trading at -27.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA fell by -18.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0200. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. saw -31.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Manning Paul B, who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Oct 31. After this action, Manning Paul B now owns 1,642,202 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Alam Kamran, the Chief Financial Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., sale 3,325 shares at $3.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Alam Kamran is holding 266,121 shares at $11,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Equity return is now at value -338.40, with -101.40 for asset returns.