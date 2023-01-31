Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Just Got Our Attention

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 17.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.57. The company’s stock price has collected 12.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SPPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPPI is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.13, which is $2.46 above the current price. SPPI currently public float of 184.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPPI was 1.54M shares.

SPPI’s Market Performance

SPPI stocks went up by 12.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.54% and a quarterly performance of 36.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.84% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.48% for SPPI stocks with a simple moving average of -11.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SPPI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SPPI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPPI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

SPPI Trading at 39.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares surge +73.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI rose by +12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5346. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 73.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Riga Thomas J, who sale 23,929 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Jan 03. After this action, Riga Thomas J now owns 1,189,411 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,141 using the latest closing price.

Vacirca Jeff L, the Director of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Vacirca Jeff L is holding 270,244 shares at $22,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Equity return is now at value -246.70, with -103.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.