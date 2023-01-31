SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) went up by 13.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s stock price has collected 40.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ :SOUN) Right Now?

SOUN currently public float of 119.85M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOUN was 1.43M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN stocks went up by 40.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 106.00% and a quarterly performance of -23.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.67% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.01% for SOUN stocks with a simple moving average of -39.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at 57.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.01%, as shares surge +100.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +40.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3500. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,736 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Jan 26. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,070,380 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $5,599 using the latest closing price.

SHARAN NITESH, the Chief Financial Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., purchase 3,334 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that SHARAN NITESH is holding 3,334 shares at $100,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value 59.90, with -179.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.