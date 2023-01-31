Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) went up by 8.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.94. The company’s stock price has collected 19.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ :DAKT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAKT is at 1.07.

DAKT currently public float of 35.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAKT was 366.01K shares.

DAKT’s Market Performance

DAKT stocks went up by 19.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.32% and a quarterly performance of 20.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Daktronics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.16% for DAKT stocks with a simple moving average of 23.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on January 24th of the previous year 2018.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DAKT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

DAKT Trading at 31.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +50.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT rose by +19.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Daktronics Inc. saw 42.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Wiemann Bradley T, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Oct 12. After this action, Wiemann Bradley T now owns 130,445 shares of Daktronics Inc., valued at $69,645 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Andrew David, the Director of Daktronics Inc., purchase 13,217 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Siegel Andrew David is holding 1,265,392 shares at $38,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -5.30 for asset returns.