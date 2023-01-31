Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) went down by -6.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.93. The company’s stock price has collected -4.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/21 that ContextLogic, Airbnb, Disney, DoorDash: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ :WISH) Right Now?

WISH currently public float of 582.35M and currently shorts hold a 9.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISH was 19.78M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

WISH stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.84% and a quarterly performance of -13.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.98% for ContextLogic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.95% for WISH stocks with a simple moving average of -46.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WISH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for WISH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WISH, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

WISH Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +35.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5902. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw 31.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Jain Tarun Kumar, who sale 88,000 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Jan 03. After this action, Jain Tarun Kumar now owns 76,629 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $43,384 using the latest closing price.

Jain Tarun Kumar, the Chief Product Officer of ContextLogic Inc., sale 88,000 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Jain Tarun Kumar is holding 201,764 shares at $60,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.57 for the present operating margin

+52.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -17.50. Equity return is now at value -46.90, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.