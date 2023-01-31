Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.05. The company’s stock price has collected -9.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/22/23 that Giant Fund Buys Up Tesla and Plug Power Stock, Sells GM

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ :PLUG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Plug Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.73, which is $11.63 above the current price. PLUG currently public float of 523.56M and currently shorts hold a 14.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLUG was 17.20M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG stocks went down by -9.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.16% and a quarterly performance of -2.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.96% for Plug Power Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.39% for PLUG stocks with a simple moving average of -18.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLUG reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for PLUG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PLUG, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

PLUG Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +28.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw 27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.41 for the present operating margin

-30.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -91.56. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.