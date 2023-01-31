Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.35. The company’s stock price has collected 7.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/24/23 that Peloton Stock Loses a Bull. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ :PTON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTON is at 1.88.

PTON currently public float of 310.65M and currently shorts hold a 14.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTON was 12.21M shares.

PTON’s Market Performance

PTON stocks went up by 7.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.63% and a quarterly performance of 60.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.60% for Peloton Interactive Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.19% for PTON stocks with a simple moving average of 10.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTON reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for PTON stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PTON, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

PTON Trading at 17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +54.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc. saw 57.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who sale 530 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Nov 18. After this action, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham now owns 39,239 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., valued at $5,835 using the latest closing price.

Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, the Chief Content Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc., sale 15,332 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Cotter Jennifer Cunningham is holding 39,769 shares at $170,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.42 for the present operating margin

+16.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at -78.94. Equity return is now at value -230.10, with -65.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.