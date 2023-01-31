Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) went up by 395.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.90. The company’s stock price has collected 296.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ :MSGM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Motorsport Games Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.25, which is -$5.79 below the current price. MSGM currently public float of 0.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSGM was 136.17K shares.

MSGM’s Market Performance

MSGM stocks went up by 296.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 324.76% and a quarterly performance of 97.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 37.21% for Motorsport Games Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 220.10% for MSGM stocks with a simple moving average of 102.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSGM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSGM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSGM reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for MSGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to MSGM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

MSGM Trading at 201.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.89%, as shares surge +95.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGM rose by +146.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Motorsport Games Inc. saw 214.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGM starting from ZOI MIKE, who purchase 338,983 shares at the price of $2.95 back on Jan 30. After this action, ZOI MIKE now owns 1,038,983 shares of Motorsport Games Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.92 for the present operating margin

+48.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorsport Games Inc. stands at -219.97. Equity return is now at value -190.30, with -117.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.