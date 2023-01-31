Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went down by -3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Nvidia, AMD, and Lam Research Slide After Micron Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MU is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Micron Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MU currently public float of 1.09B and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MU was 15.54M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stocks went down by -0.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.63% and a quarterly performance of 18.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.08% for MU stocks with a simple moving average of 3.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to MU, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

MU Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.65. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 23.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Deboer Scott J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $62.23 back on Jan 26. After this action, Deboer Scott J now owns 248,340 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $1,244,600 using the latest closing price.

Beard Robert P, the SVP, General Counsel&Secretary of Micron Technology Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $61.25 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Beard Robert P is holding 42,840 shares at $183,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.