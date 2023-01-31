Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) went down by -4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.42. The company’s stock price has collected -3.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that APA, Halliburton, and Other Energy Stocks Tumble as Oil Prices Slide

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE :MRO) Right Now?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRO is at 2.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.65, which is $7.64 above the current price. MRO currently public float of 634.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRO was 10.68M shares.

MRO’s Market Performance

MRO stocks went down by -3.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.92% and a quarterly performance of -11.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Marathon Oil Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for MRO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $41 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRO reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for MRO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to MRO, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

MRO Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.15. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from Whitehead Dane E, who sale 90,588 shares at the price of $32.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Whitehead Dane E now owns 182,700 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $2,913,149 using the latest closing price.

TILLMAN LEE M, the Chairman, President and CEO of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 30,000 shares at $32.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that TILLMAN LEE M is holding 886,219 shares at $974,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.26 for the present operating margin

+38.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +16.89. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.