Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) went up by 6.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s stock price has collected 103.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ :VVPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVPR is at 3.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VivoPower International PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. VVPR currently public float of 11.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVPR was 427.54K shares.

VVPR’s Market Performance

VVPR stocks went up by 103.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 176.89% and a quarterly performance of 34.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.24% for VivoPower International PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 114.81% for VVPR stocks with a simple moving average of -23.78% for the last 200 days.

VVPR Trading at 113.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.60%, as shares surge +196.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR rose by +103.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3548. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 188.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.43 for the present operating margin

-6.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -93.30. Equity return is now at value -62.50, with -28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.