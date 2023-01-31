Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) went up by 31.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s stock price has collected 28.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :STSS) Right Now?

STSS currently public float of 5.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STSS was 89.30K shares.

STSS’s Market Performance

STSS stocks went up by 28.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.53% and a quarterly performance of 70.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.78% for Sharps Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.49% for STSS stocks with a simple moving average of 47.26% for the last 200 days.

STSS Trading at 37.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.29%, as shares surge +47.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSS rose by +28.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4553. In addition, Sharps Technology Inc. saw 47.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSS starting from Hayes Robert Michael, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Sep 07. After this action, Hayes Robert Michael now owns 53,082 shares of Sharps Technology Inc., valued at $4,030 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robert Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Sharps Technology Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Hayes Robert Michael is holding 50,082 shares at $2,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSS

Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -54.70 for asset returns.