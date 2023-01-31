Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) went down by -7.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.48. The company’s stock price has collected -10.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that EVs Could Jump-Start Li-Cycle’s Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE :LICY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.06, which is $3.95 above the current price. LICY currently public float of 136.66M and currently shorts hold a 8.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LICY was 1.15M shares.

LICY’s Market Performance

LICY stocks went down by -10.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.85% and a quarterly performance of -6.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.92% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.40% for LICY stocks with a simple moving average of -16.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LICY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LICY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LICY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LICY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LICY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for LICY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LICY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

LICY Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw 12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.97 for the present operating margin

-221.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stands at -3072.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.35.