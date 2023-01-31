Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)?

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) went up by 12.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s stock price has collected 13.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that SoFi Stock Leaps on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and Revenue Beat

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SOFI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for SoFi Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.04, which is $0.57 above the current price. SOFI currently public float of 870.77M and currently shorts hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOFI was 43.36M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stocks went up by 13.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.86% and a quarterly performance of 24.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for SoFi Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.25% for SOFI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

SOFI Trading at 36.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares surge +45.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 44.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Dec 16. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 5,658,612 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $1,378,020 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 225,000 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 5,358,612 shares at $1,033,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.79 for the present operating margin

+41.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -44.49. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -3.50 for asset returns.