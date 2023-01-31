Is Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) a Keeper?

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) went up by 83.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.10. The company’s stock price has collected 69.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ :HYPR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Hyperfine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.63, which is $1.03 above the current price. HYPR currently public float of 53.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYPR was 291.52K shares.

HYPR’s Market Performance

HYPR stocks went up by 69.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 83.35% and a quarterly performance of 66.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.73% for Hyperfine Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.50% for HYPR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYPR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HYPR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HYPR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.40 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYPR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for HYPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 31st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to HYPR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

HYPR Trading at 88.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares surge +45.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYPR rose by +29.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8977. In addition, Hyperfine Inc. saw 89.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYPR starting from Sainz Maria, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sainz Maria now owns 39,425 shares of Hyperfine Inc., valued at $4,750 using the latest closing price.

ROTHBERG JONATHAN M, the Director of Hyperfine Inc., purchase 229,215 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that ROTHBERG JONATHAN M is holding 885,707 shares at $187,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4336.10 for the present operating margin

-78.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyperfine Inc. stands at -4334.96. Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -49.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.55.