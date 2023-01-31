Is eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) a Keeper?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went down by -10.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.45. The company’s stock price has collected 6.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPI) Right Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is at 2.71.

EXPI currently public float of 74.51M and currently shorts hold a 19.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPI was 1.03M shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI stocks went up by 6.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.24% and a quarterly performance of 17.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for eXp World Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.47% for EXPI stocks with a simple moving average of 13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $53 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

EXPI Trading at 22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +36.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 36.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from SANFORD PENNY, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $13.05 back on Jan 19. After this action, SANFORD PENNY now owns 27,284,043 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $783,048 using the latest closing price.

SANFORD PENNY, the 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 52,657 shares at $12.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that SANFORD PENNY is holding 27,344,043 shares at $657,833 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 8.20 for asset returns.