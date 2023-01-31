Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) went down by -2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $458.48. The company’s stock price has collected -1.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that Netflix Shares Rise as Content Drives Strong Subscriber Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ :NFLX) Right Now?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 45 who provided ratings for Netflix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $355.81, which is -$2.0 below the current price. NFLX currently public float of 438.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NFLX was 9.55M shares.

NFLX’s Market Performance

NFLX stocks went down by -1.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.53% and a quarterly performance of 18.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for Netflix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.42% for NFLX stocks with a simple moving average of 44.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $390 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFLX reach a price target of $417, previously predicting the price at $366. The rating they have provided for NFLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to NFLX, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

NFLX Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +21.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $331.81. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 19.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.