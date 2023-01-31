Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.18. The company’s stock price has collected 8.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/22 that Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :MULN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MULN is at 2.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Mullen Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00. MULN currently public float of 1.44B and currently shorts hold a 11.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MULN was 219.37M shares.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN stocks went up by 8.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.94% and a quarterly performance of -39.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.98% for Mullen Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.55% for MULN stocks with a simple moving average of -54.74% for the last 200 days.

MULN Trading at 21.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares surge +23.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN rose by +8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3346. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc. saw 14.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from PUCKETT KENT, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Dec 15. After this action, PUCKETT KENT now owns 0 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc., valued at $33,000 using the latest closing price.

Michery David, the CEO, President of Mullen Automotive Inc., sale 750,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Michery David is holding 15,843,789 shares at $297,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.