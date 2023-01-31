Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) went down by -3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/11/22 that Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE :CCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCL is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Carnival Corporation & plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.42, which is -$0.26 below the current price. CCL currently public float of 1.02B and currently shorts hold a 12.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCL was 48.81M shares.

CCL’s Market Performance

CCL stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.72% and a quarterly performance of 23.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Carnival Corporation & plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.22% for CCL stocks with a simple moving average of 0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCL reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for CCL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CCL, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

CCL Trading at 13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +31.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 32.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.76 back on May 25. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 870,950 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,175,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.99 for the present operating margin

-15.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. Equity return is now at value -93.90, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.