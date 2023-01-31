Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.12. The company’s stock price has collected -2.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that AstraZeneca Looks to New Drugs as Covid-Vaccine Demand Wanes

Is It Worth Investing in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ :AZN) Right Now?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZN is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for AstraZeneca PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $77.92, which is $10.87 above the current price. AZN currently public float of 2.99B and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZN was 5.03M shares.

AZN’s Market Performance

AZN stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.55% and a quarterly performance of 14.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.52% for AstraZeneca PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.77% for AZN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $82 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.03. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw -2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.57 for the present operating margin

+60.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for AstraZeneca PLC stands at +0.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.22. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.94. Total debt to assets is 29.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.