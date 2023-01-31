Here’s Our Rant About SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG)

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) went up by 30.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.44. The company’s stock price has collected 23.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SBIG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SpringBig Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.03, which is $0.91 above the current price. SBIG currently public float of 13.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBIG was 46.74K shares.

SBIG’s Market Performance

SBIG stocks went up by 23.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 139.74% and a quarterly performance of 3.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.12% for SpringBig Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.95% for SBIG stocks with a simple moving average of -46.19% for the last 200 days.

SBIG Trading at 54.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.31%, as shares surge +113.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBIG rose by +23.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7505. In addition, SpringBig Holdings Inc. saw 122.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBIG starting from Harris Jeffrey Todd, who purchase 39,775 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Sep 07. After this action, Harris Jeffrey Todd now owns 69,959 shares of SpringBig Holdings Inc., valued at $66,396 using the latest closing price.

Harris Jeffrey Todd, the Chief Executive Officer of SpringBig Holdings Inc., purchase 20,184 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Harris Jeffrey Todd is holding 30,184 shares at $31,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBIG

Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.