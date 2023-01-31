Here’s Our Rant About G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) went up by 10.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price has collected 11.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GTHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTHX is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GTHX currently public float of 46.49M and currently shorts hold a 6.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTHX was 1.20M shares.

GTHX’s Market Performance

GTHX stocks went up by 11.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.16% and a quarterly performance of -32.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for G1 Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.25% for GTHX stocks with a simple moving average of -10.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTHX reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for GTHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to GTHX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

GTHX Trading at 20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +36.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX rose by +11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc. saw 36.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from MURDOCK TERRY L, who sale 729 shares at the price of $5.41 back on Jan 05. After this action, MURDOCK TERRY L now owns 36,439 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,942 using the latest closing price.

Moses Jennifer K., the CFO of G1 Therapeutics Inc., sale 729 shares at $5.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Moses Jennifer K. is holding 57,820 shares at $3,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Equity return is now at value -173.00, with -74.60 for asset returns.