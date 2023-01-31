Here’s How Your Trade Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Aggressively Right Now

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) went down by -8.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.58. The company’s stock price has collected -8.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Gap Sells Its China Business After 12 Years

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ :BZUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZUN is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Baozun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BZUN currently public float of 53.86M and currently shorts hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZUN was 1.04M shares.

BZUN’s Market Performance

BZUN stocks went down by -8.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.85% and a quarterly performance of 74.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for Baozun Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.22% for BZUN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZUN reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for BZUN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZUN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

BZUN Trading at 31.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +43.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw 39.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.