FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) went down by -31.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s stock price has collected -36.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE :NOTE) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $8.63, which is $5.16 above the current price. NOTE currently public float of 98.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOTE was 140.35K shares.

NOTE’s Market Performance

NOTE stocks went down by -36.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.69% and a quarterly performance of -30.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.33% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.53% for NOTE stocks with a simple moving average of -55.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NOTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

NOTE Trading at -40.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.20%, as shares sank -37.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -36.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -45.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.18 for the present operating margin

+61.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -131.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.