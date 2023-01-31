Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.12. The company’s stock price has collected 6.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/23 that HBO Max Lifts Price of Ad-Free Viewing as Streaming’s Growth Slows

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ :WBD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBD is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

WBD currently public float of 2.19B and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBD was 29.54M shares.

WBD’s Market Performance

WBD stocks went up by 6.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.12% and a quarterly performance of 15.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.57% for WBD stocks with a simple moving average of 3.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for WBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $16.50 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WBD, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

WBD Trading at 27.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +52.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBD rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.58. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. saw 51.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBD starting from Zeiler Gerhard, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.69 back on Aug 08. After this action, Zeiler Gerhard now owns 230,507 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., valued at $293,800 using the latest closing price.

YANG GEOFFREY Y, the Director of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., purchase 58,296 shares at $18.79 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that YANG GEOFFREY Y is holding 35,653 shares at $1,095,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBD

Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -6.10 for asset returns.