Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went down by -5.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.49. The company’s stock price has collected -25.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that BlackBerry, Tesla, Cassava Sciences, Paychex: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SAVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is at -0.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.00, which is $56.76 above the current price. SAVA currently public float of 39.45M and currently shorts hold a 26.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVA was 1.55M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stocks went down by -25.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.08% and a quarterly performance of -21.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for Cassava Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.75% for SAVA stocks with a simple moving average of -7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $44 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAVA reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for SAVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SAVA, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

SAVA Trading at -19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA fell by -25.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.14. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc. saw -7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from Barry Richard, who purchase 36,159 shares at the price of $23.79 back on Aug 23. After this action, Barry Richard now owns 186,159 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc., valued at $860,223 using the latest closing price.

Kupiec James William, the Chief Clinical Dev. Officer of Cassava Sciences Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $24.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Kupiec James William is holding 2,500 shares at $61,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -30.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.51.