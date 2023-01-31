Can TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Remain Competitive?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) went down by -6.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.83. The company’s stock price has collected 14.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ :WULF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WULF is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TeraWulf Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.96 above the current price. WULF currently public float of 48.85M and currently shorts hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WULF was 744.42K shares.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF stocks went up by 14.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 75.03% and a quarterly performance of -16.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.68% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.92% for WULF stocks with a simple moving average of -39.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at 26.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares surge +63.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8594. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 56.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Revolve Capital LLC, who purchase 158,629 shares at the price of $7.88 back on Apr 11. After this action, Revolve Capital LLC now owns 10,981,382 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $1,249,997 using the latest closing price.

Pascual Bryan J., the 10% Owner of TeraWulf Inc., purchase 158,629 shares at $7.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Pascual Bryan J. is holding 14,339,040 shares at $1,249,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.