Buy or Sell Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) went up by 16.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.12. The company’s stock price has collected 27.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :IVDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IVDA is at -2.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Iveda Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.03 above the current price. IVDA currently public float of 12.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IVDA was 206.50K shares.

IVDA’s Market Performance

IVDA stocks went up by 27.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.67% and a quarterly performance of 72.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.58% for Iveda Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.40% for IVDA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.74% for the last 200 days.

IVDA Trading at 46.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.45%, as shares surge +68.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA rose by +27.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7106. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc. saw 74.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVDA starting from Farnsworth Joe, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Dec 22. After this action, Farnsworth Joe now owns 700,342 shares of Iveda Solutions Inc., valued at $2,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.10 for the present operating margin

+43.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc. stands at -156.35. Equity return is now at value -140.00, with -57.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.