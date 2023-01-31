Buy or Sell DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) went up by 2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.12. The company’s stock price has collected 13.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/22 that Deutsche Telekom Sells Stake in Tower Business for $6.6 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE :DBRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for DigitalBridge Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.06, which is $11.15 above the current price. DBRG currently public float of 152.71M and currently shorts hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBRG was 1.77M shares.

DBRG’s Market Performance

DBRG stocks went up by 13.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.92% and a quarterly performance of 4.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for DigitalBridge Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.29% for DBRG stocks with a simple moving average of -22.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on March 18th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBRG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for DBRG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DBRG, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

DBRG Trading at 9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.94. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc. saw 26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from Stewart Liam, who purchase 3,300 shares at the price of $15.26 back on Sep 20. After this action, Stewart Liam now owns 114,812 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc., valued at $50,348 using the latest closing price.

Ganzi Marc C, the CEO of DigitalBridge Group Inc., purchase 32,000 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Ganzi Marc C is holding 386,423 shares at $487,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.14 for the present operating margin

+11.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stands at +30.03. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -3.10 for asset returns.