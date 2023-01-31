Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Just Got Our Attention

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) went up by 67.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s stock price has collected 60.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ :BLBX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Blackboxstocks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.88, which is $3.16 above the current price. BLBX currently public float of 7.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLBX was 35.26K shares.

BLBX’s Market Performance

BLBX stocks went up by 60.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 119.98% and a quarterly performance of 38.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.55% for Blackboxstocks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 66.73% for BLBX stocks with a simple moving average of -39.62% for the last 200 days.

BLBX Trading at 70.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.37%, as shares surge +132.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBX rose by +60.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4524. In addition, Blackboxstocks Inc. saw 140.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBX starting from WINSPEAR ROBERT L, who purchase 4,521 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Jun 16. After this action, WINSPEAR ROBERT L now owns 173,000 shares of Blackboxstocks Inc., valued at $5,877 using the latest closing price.

Balestri Ray, the Director of Blackboxstocks Inc., purchase 8,183 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Balestri Ray is holding 125,366 shares at $10,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.27 for the present operating margin

+69.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackboxstocks Inc. stands at -42.79. Equity return is now at value -107.10, with -67.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.