A Lesson to Learn: Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) went up by 72.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.79. The company’s stock price has collected 62.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CNTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Context Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.82 above the current price. CNTX currently public float of 15.04M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNTX was 686.17K shares.

CNTX’s Market Performance

CNTX stocks went up by 62.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 87.57% and a quarterly performance of -6.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.16% for Context Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 62.22% for CNTX stocks with a simple moving average of -19.65% for the last 200 days.

CNTX Trading at 31.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +80.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTX rose by +61.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7536. In addition, Context Therapeutics Inc. saw 81.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTX starting from Lehr Martin A., who purchase 7,027 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jan 30. After this action, Lehr Martin A. now owns 143,232 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,901 using the latest closing price.

Lehr Martin A., the Chief Executive Officer of Context Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,839 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Lehr Martin A. is holding 136,205 shares at $4,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTX

Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -31.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.90.