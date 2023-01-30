Why Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.73. The company’s stock price has collected 0.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYA) Right Now?

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 133.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYA is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Paya Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is -$0.07 below the current price. PAYA currently public float of 86.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYA was 1.89M shares.

PAYA’s Market Performance

PAYA stocks went up by 0.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.93% and a quarterly performance of 26.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.52% for Paya Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.69% for PAYA stocks with a simple moving average of 40.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PAYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

Tigress Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PAYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PAYA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

PAYA Trading at 13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares surge +28.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYA rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Paya Holdings Inc. saw 23.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYA starting from WEINER BENJAMIN NICOLAS, who sale 29,135 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Nov 09. After this action, WEINER BENJAMIN NICOLAS now owns 91,040 shares of Paya Holdings Inc., valued at $251,088 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.16 for the present operating margin

+40.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paya Holdings Inc. stands at -0.33. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.