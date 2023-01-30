We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK), Here is What We Found

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) went up by 15.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.59. The company’s stock price has collected 18.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :TBBK) Right Now?

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TBBK is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.50, which is $7.67 above the current price. TBBK currently public float of 54.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBBK was 309.95K shares.

TBBK’s Market Performance

TBBK stocks went up by 18.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.42% and a quarterly performance of 34.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for The Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.84% for TBBK stocks with a simple moving average of 38.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBBK stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for TBBK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBBK in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $40 based on the research report published on January 12th of the previous year 2022.

TBBK Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBBK rose by +18.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.48. In addition, The Bancorp Inc. saw 19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBBK starting from Cohn Matthew, who purchase 211 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Nov 01. After this action, Cohn Matthew now owns 40,009 shares of The Bancorp Inc., valued at $5,802 using the latest closing price.

Cohn Matthew, the Director of The Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,870 shares at $27.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Cohn Matthew is holding 1,870 shares at $80,341 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bancorp Inc. stands at +36.73. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.