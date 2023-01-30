We Analyzed the Future Direction of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), Here is What We Found

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.10. The company’s stock price has collected 8.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :POAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POAI is at 1.29.

POAI currently public float of 75.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POAI was 327.75K shares.

POAI’s Market Performance

POAI stocks went up by 8.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.96% and a quarterly performance of 76.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.40% for Predictive Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.69% for POAI stocks with a simple moving average of 8.20% for the last 200 days.

POAI Trading at 19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +42.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4000. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw 48.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Dec 15. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 120,513 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $2,460 using the latest closing price.

MYERS ROBERT L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 8,795 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MYERS ROBERT L is holding 71,265 shares at $5,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-885.23 for the present operating margin

-2.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -1383.65. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -66.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.09.