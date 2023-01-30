Wall Street Pummels First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) After Recent Earnings Report

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) went down by -10.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.34. The company’s stock price has collected -11.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/21 that Bank Mergers on Track to Hit Highest Level Since the Financial Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ :FIBK) Right Now?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIBK is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.83, which is $15.21 above the current price. FIBK currently public float of 103.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIBK was 478.77K shares.

FIBK’s Market Performance

FIBK stocks went down by -11.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.43% and a quarterly performance of -23.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.58% for FIBK stocks with a simple moving average of -14.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIBK stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FIBK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIBK in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $42 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIBK reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for FIBK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to FIBK, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

FIBK Trading at -16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIBK fell by -11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.23. In addition, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. saw -13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIBK starting from RILEY KEVIN P, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $41.45 back on Dec 07. After this action, RILEY KEVIN P now owns 48,549 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc., valued at $103,638 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT JULIE A, the Director of First Interstate BancSystem Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $43.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that SCOTT JULIE A is holding 2,803,418 shares at $430,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stands at +18.32. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.