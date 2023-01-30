The Chart for Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) went up by 26.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected 25.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ :WLDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Wearable Devices Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WLDS currently public float of 5.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLDS was 193.55K shares.

WLDS’s Market Performance

WLDS stocks went up by 25.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.17% and a quarterly performance of -24.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.76% for Wearable Devices Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.22% for WLDS stocks with a simple moving average of -20.79% for the last 200 days.

WLDS Trading at 15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.55%, as shares surge +38.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS rose by +25.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5265. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd. saw 52.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1811.27 for the present operating margin

+89.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at -1840.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.