Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) went up by 31.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 28.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ :PEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Phoenix Motor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PEV currently public float of 2.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEV was 49.13K shares.

PEV’s Market Performance

PEV stocks went up by 28.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.78% and a quarterly performance of -39.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.22% for Phoenix Motor Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.91% for PEV stocks with a simple moving average of -38.89% for the last 200 days.

PEV Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.93%, as shares surge +38.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEV rose by +28.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1626. In addition, Phoenix Motor Inc. saw 36.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-480.79 for the present operating margin

-18.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix Motor Inc. stands at -490.90. Equity return is now at value -120.90, with -89.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.