Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) went up by 9.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.99. The company’s stock price has collected 6.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/22 that From Shortage to Glut: Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Buried in Fertilizer

Is It Worth Investing in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE :SMG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMG is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.88, which is -$10.65 below the current price. SMG currently public float of 40.18M and currently shorts hold a 9.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMG was 895.27K shares.

SMG’s Market Performance

SMG stocks went up by 6.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.89% and a quarterly performance of 40.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.92% for SMG stocks with a simple moving average of -5.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $75 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMG reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for SMG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SMG, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

SMG Trading at 21.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares surge +43.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.40. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 36.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from HAGEDORN JAMES, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $60.77 back on Jan 17. After this action, HAGEDORN JAMES now owns 212,402 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $3,038,563 using the latest closing price.

Evans David C, the EVP and Interim CFO of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 1,659 shares at $53.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Evans David C is holding 23,694 shares at $89,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. Equity return is now at value -73.70, with -8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.