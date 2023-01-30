Is Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) a Keeper?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) went down by -5.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.19. The company’s stock price has collected -3.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/28/21 that May’s Last IPO Highlights New Strength in Market

Is It Worth Investing in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :CNTA) Right Now?

CNTA currently public float of 68.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNTA was 95.19K shares.

CNTA’s Market Performance

CNTA stocks went down by -3.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.24% and a quarterly performance of -5.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.84% for CNTA stocks with a simple moving average of -18.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CNTA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CNTA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CNTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CNTA, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CNTA Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc saw 21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from YVER ANTOINE, who sale 6,970 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Jan 04. After this action, YVER ANTOINE now owns 751,913 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $22,136 using the latest closing price.

YVER ANTOINE, the EVP & Chairman of Development of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 9,400 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that YVER ANTOINE is holding 761,151 shares at $36,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -42.30 for asset returns.