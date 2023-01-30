Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.48. The company’s stock price has collected -1.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/02/22 that John Palmour Changed Recipe for Making Microchips

Is It Worth Investing in Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE :WOLF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WOLF is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Wolfspeed Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.32, which is $11.9 above the current price. WOLF currently public float of 123.14M and currently shorts hold a 12.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOLF was 2.93M shares.

WOLF’s Market Performance

WOLF stocks went down by -1.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.05% and a quarterly performance of -25.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Wolfspeed Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.55% for WOLF stocks with a simple moving average of -9.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $90 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOLF reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for WOLF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

WOLF Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.06. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc. saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $90.95 back on Nov 18. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed Inc., valued at $272,840 using the latest closing price.

LE DUY LOAN T, the Director of Wolfspeed Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $91.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that LE DUY LOAN T is holding 29,662 shares at $182,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.00 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc. stands at -39.55. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.