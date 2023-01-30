Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.03. The company’s stock price has collected 16.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Seagate Is Slashing 8% of Its Workforce. It’s Cutting Costs as Demand Slows.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ :STX) Right Now?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.95, which is -$2.57 below the current price. STX currently public float of 205.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STX was 2.65M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stocks went up by 16.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.52% and a quarterly performance of 29.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.57% for STX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to STX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

STX Trading at 25.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +35.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +16.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.12. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 31.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from LUCZO STEPHEN J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $103.26 back on Mar 04. After this action, LUCZO STEPHEN J now owns 225,941 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $5,163,235 using the latest closing price.

Romano Gianluca, the EVP & CFO of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 20,495 shares at $107.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Romano Gianluca is holding 19,391 shares at $2,200,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.04 for the present operating margin

+29.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +14.14. Equity return is now at value -849.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.