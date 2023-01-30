Is a Correction Looming Ahead for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) went up by 2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.63. The company’s stock price has collected 3.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that GE HealthCare’s First Solo Earnings Are Strong. It’s Bullish on the Future.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :GEHC) Right Now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GEHC currently public float of 453.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEHC was 4.01M shares.

GEHC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.68% for GEHC stocks with a simple moving average of 17.07% for the last 200 days.

GEHC Trading at 17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +26.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +5.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.18. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 23.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.89 for the present operating margin

+40.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +12.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.