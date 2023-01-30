Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.13. The company’s stock price has collected 4.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/24/22 that 6 Dividend Growers to Help Beat the Market

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ :FITB) Right Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FITB is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.74, which is $3.5 above the current price. FITB currently public float of 683.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FITB was 4.83M shares.

FITB’s Market Performance

FITB stocks went up by 4.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.06% and a quarterly performance of 1.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Fifth Third Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.85% for FITB stocks with a simple moving average of 2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $36 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FITB, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

FITB Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.27. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw 10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Lavender Kevin P, who sale 6,259 shares at the price of $36.58 back on Nov 15. After this action, Lavender Kevin P now owns 58,669 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $228,960 using the latest closing price.

Shaffer Robert P, the EVP of Fifth Third Bancorp, sale 10,209 shares at $35.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Shaffer Robert P is holding 69,534 shares at $365,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +26.15. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.