Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) went up by 5.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $191.73. The company’s stock price has collected 14.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/23/22 that IRS Delays Gig-Tax Filing Rule for Side Hustles of More Than $600

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ :ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.37 x from its present earnings ratio.

ABNB currently public float of 383.24M and currently shorts hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABNB was 6.20M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB stocks went up by 14.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.87% and a quarterly performance of 0.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.03% for ABNB stocks with a simple moving average of 4.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABNB, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

ABNB Trading at 22.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +40.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +14.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.68. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 35.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who sale 5,250 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jan 17. After this action, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N now owns 197,046 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $525,000 using the latest closing price.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc., sale 2,750 shares at $88.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N is holding 202,296 shares at $243,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.