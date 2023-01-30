Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) went up by 13.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.98. The company’s stock price has collected 32.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :INZY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Inozyme Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.80, which is $16.54 above the current price. INZY currently public float of 39.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INZY was 156.77K shares.

INZY’s Market Performance

INZY stocks went up by 32.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 106.96% and a quarterly performance of 8.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.92% for Inozyme Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.30% for INZY stocks with a simple moving average of -22.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INZY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INZY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INZY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on May 26th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INZY reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for INZY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to INZY, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

INZY Trading at 58.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.43%, as shares surge +114.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INZY rose by +32.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.70. In addition, Inozyme Pharma Inc. saw 126.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INZY starting from Bjarke Henric Bjorn, who purchase 21,500 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Dec 15. After this action, Bjarke Henric Bjorn now owns 105,441 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc., valued at $29,885 using the latest closing price.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fu, the Director of Inozyme Pharma Inc., purchase 1,070,000 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fu is holding 2,661,154 shares at $3,948,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INZY

Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -49.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.92.