Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) went up by 8.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.66. The company’s stock price has collected 6.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE :HPP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPP is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

HPP currently public float of 137.00M and currently shorts hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPP was 2.26M shares.

HPP’s Market Performance

HPP stocks went up by 6.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.30% and a quarterly performance of 1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.79% for HPP stocks with a simple moving average of -24.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

HPP Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. saw 12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from COLEMAN VICTOR J, who purchase 9,300 shares at the price of $10.63 back on Dec 06. After this action, COLEMAN VICTOR J now owns 615,369 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., valued at $98,859 using the latest closing price.

Suazo Arthur X., the EVP, Leasing of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., purchase 4,347 shares at $11.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Suazo Arthur X. is holding 77,102 shares at $48,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.40 for asset returns.