Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) went up by 3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s stock price has collected 18.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TGTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is at 1.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TGTX currently public float of 133.34M and currently shorts hold a 16.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGTX was 5.27M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX stocks went up by 18.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 87.08% and a quarterly performance of 164.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.46% for TG Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.82% for TGTX stocks with a simple moving average of 106.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGTX reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for TGTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TGTX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

TGTX Trading at 48.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +72.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX rose by +18.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.42. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc. saw 23.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Echelard Yann, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $10.64 back on Jan 06. After this action, Echelard Yann now owns 201,848 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc., valued at $95,760 using the latest closing price.

Charney Laurence N, the Director of TG Therapeutics Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $11.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Charney Laurence N is holding 234,729 shares at $333,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Equity return is now at value -149.90, with -82.90 for asset returns.