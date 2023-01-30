Here’s Our Rant About Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) went up by 19.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s stock price has collected 32.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :CYXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $2.75 above the current price. CYXT currently public float of 133.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYXT was 558.57K shares.

CYXT’s Market Performance

CYXT stocks went up by 32.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 107.01% and a quarterly performance of 22.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.64% for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.49% for CYXT stocks with a simple moving average of -55.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYXT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CYXT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CYXT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $2 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYXT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CYXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CYXT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

CYXT Trading at 57.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.85%, as shares surge +100.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYXT rose by +32.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. saw 69.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYXT starting from Miranda Edmundo, who sale 1,548 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Aug 10. After this action, Miranda Edmundo now owns 5,944 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., valued at $18,220 using the latest closing price.

Semah Victor, the Chief Legal Officer of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., sale 8,292 shares at $11.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Semah Victor is holding 29,202 shares at $97,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.37 for the present operating margin

+10.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stands at -36.65. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.