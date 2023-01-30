Here’s Our Rant About Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) went up by 9.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.51. The company’s stock price has collected 13.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE :ALV) Right Now?

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALV is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Autoliv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.61, which is -$1.41 below the current price. ALV currently public float of 85.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALV was 660.43K shares.

ALV’s Market Performance

ALV stocks went up by 13.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.82% and a quarterly performance of 16.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Autoliv Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.96% for ALV stocks with a simple moving average of 19.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $86 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALV reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for ALV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ALV, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

ALV Trading at 13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +23.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALV rose by +13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.89. In addition, Autoliv Inc. saw 21.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALV starting from Mogefors Svante, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $89.00 back on Nov 11. After this action, Mogefors Svante now owns 11,739 shares of Autoliv Inc., valued at $89,000 using the latest closing price.

Swahn Christian, the of Autoliv Inc., sale 450 shares at $77.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Swahn Christian is holding 1,019 shares at $35,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.40 for the present operating margin

+15.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autoliv Inc. stands at +4.78. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.