Here’s How Your Trade Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Aggressively Right Now

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) went down by -4.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s stock price has collected 12.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :CNXA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNXA is at 1.58.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CNXA currently public float of 8.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNXA was 1.03M shares.

CNXA’s Market Performance

CNXA stocks went up by 12.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.84% and a quarterly performance of 17.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 35.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.40% for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.60% for CNXA stocks with a simple moving average of -90.06% for the last 200 days.

CNXA Trading at 28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.12%, as shares surge +20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +12.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2508. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw 24.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 08. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,265,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $3,968 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., sale 70,100 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,270,000 shares at $61,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Equity return is now at value 481.10, with -441.60 for asset returns.